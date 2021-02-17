Madrid [Spain], February 17 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 14 people were detained as a result of riots in a number of Spanish cities, which started after protests in support of rapper Pablo Hasel, arrested for glorifying terrorism and insulting the monarchy, Catalan police said.

Two people were detained in Barcelona, four - in Vic, eight - in Lleida, Mossos d'Escuadra said on Twitter.

According to emergency medical services, about 30 people were injured, eight of them hospitalized, as a result of protests and clashes with police. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)