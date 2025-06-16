Islamabad [Pakistan], June 16 (ANI): Pakistan's federal government increased petrol prices once again, pushing the petrol price up by Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 4.80 per litre, ARY News reported.

ARY News quoted a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the petrol price increased by PKR 4.80 per litre, bringing the new petrol price to PKR 258.43 per litre.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel has been raised by PKR 7.95 per litre, with the new rate set at PKR 262.59 per litre.

This latest hike in petrol prices comes as part of the government's regular fuel price adjustment and it will be effective for 15 days.

The official notification also stated that the changes will come into effect immediately and will remain in force until the next review.

Earlier, on June 1, 2025, the government of Pakistan officially raised petrol prices by one rupee per litre, ARY News reported.

The price of petrol was then set at PKR 253.63 per litre, up from the previous rate of PKR 252.63, as per ARY News.

As per the notification then, there was no change in diesel rates, which was sold at PKR 254.64 per litre across the country.

Earlier on June 2, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) put forward several stringent measures to reform Pakistan's fiscal policies ahead of the budget 2025-26, ARY News reported.

The IMF demanded PKR 2 per liter increase in petrol and diesel prices for cash purchasers, while an PKR2 reduction for transactions made via debit or credit cards to encourage digital payments.

During the budget negotiations between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender strongly pushed for the imposition of a carbon levy on petrol, diesel, and vehicles with internal combustion engines, ARY News reported, citing its sources.

Citizens are expected to feel the impact of this increase in their daily transportation costs, as per ARY News. (ANI)

