Washington, Apr 2 (AP) President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday a 10 per cent baseline tax on imports from all countries and higher tariff rates on dozens of nations that run trade surpluses with the United States, threatening to upend much of the architecture of the global economy and trigger broader trade wars.

This is the full list of reciprocal tariffs that Trump announced:

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 3: Sam Manekshaw, Cobie Smulders, Vikrant Massey and Gabriel Jesus - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 3.

1. China: 34 per cent

2. European Union: 20 per cent

Also Read | BIMSTEC Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Leave for Thailand on April 3 for BIMSTEC Meet.

3. South Korea: 25 per cent

4. India: 26 per cent

5. Vietnam: 46 per cent

6. Taiwan: 32 per cent

7. Japan: 24 per cent

8. Thailand: 36 per cent

9. Switzerland: 31 per cent

10. Indonesia: 32 per cent

11. Malaysia: 24 per cent

12. Cambodia: 49 per cent

13. United Kingdom: 10 per cent

14. South Africa: 30 per cent

15. Brazil: 10 per cent

16. Bangladesh: 37 per cent

17. Singapore: 10 per cent

18. Israel: 17 per cent

19. Philippines: 17 per cent

20. Chile: 10 per cent

21. Australia: 10 per cent

22. Pakistan: 29 per cent

23. Turkey: 10 per cent

24. Sri Lanka: 44 per cent

25. Colombia: 10 per cent

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)