Washington, Apr 2 (AP) President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday a 10 per cent baseline tax on imports from all countries and higher tariff rates on dozens of nations that run trade surpluses with the United States, threatening to upend much of the architecture of the global economy and trigger broader trade wars.
This is the full list of reciprocal tariffs that Trump announced:
1. China: 34 per cent
2. European Union: 20 per cent
3. South Korea: 25 per cent
4. India: 26 per cent
5. Vietnam: 46 per cent
6. Taiwan: 32 per cent
7. Japan: 24 per cent
8. Thailand: 36 per cent
9. Switzerland: 31 per cent
10. Indonesia: 32 per cent
11. Malaysia: 24 per cent
12. Cambodia: 49 per cent
13. United Kingdom: 10 per cent
14. South Africa: 30 per cent
15. Brazil: 10 per cent
16. Bangladesh: 37 per cent
17. Singapore: 10 per cent
18. Israel: 17 per cent
19. Philippines: 17 per cent
20. Chile: 10 per cent
21. Australia: 10 per cent
22. Pakistan: 29 per cent
23. Turkey: 10 per cent
24. Sri Lanka: 44 per cent
25. Colombia: 10 per cent
