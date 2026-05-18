World News | German Chancellor Strongly Condemns Strikes Targeting UAE's Barakah Nuclear Facility

Berlin [Germany], May 18 (ANI): German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday strongly condemned the strikes targeting the United Arab Emirates' Barakah nuclear facility, warning that attacks on nuclear infrastructure threaten the safety of people in the West Asia region

Merz, in a post on X, expressed concern over the growing regional instability and stressed the need to prevent any further escalation that could endanger civilian lives and critical infrastructure.

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"We strongly condemn the renewed Iranian airstrikes against the United Arab Emirates and other partners. Attacks on nuclear facilities pose a threat to the safety of people throughout the entire region. There must be no further escalation of violence," Merz stated in his post.

UAE on Sunday confirmed an attack targeting an electricity generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra region was carried out by a drone.

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The UAE strongly condemned the attack and termed it a "terrorist attack" and clarified that no damage was incurred on the power plant.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said that these attacks constitute a dangerous escalation, an unacceptable act of aggression, and a direct threat to the country's security and stressed that the targeting of peaceful nuclear energy facilities is a flagrant violation of international law, the UN charter, and the principles of humanitarian law, given the grave risks such acts pose to civilians and the environment, as well as regional and international security.

UAE further emphasised that relevant international standards and agreements, including the principles and relevant resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), underscore the necessity of protecting peaceful nuclear facilities and safeguarding their safety and security from any hostile acts or military threats.

India has also condemned the drone attack targeting the Barakah nuclear facility in the UAE, terming it a "dangerous escalation" and calling for restraint and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

"India is deeply concerned at the attack targeting the Barakah nuclear facility in the UAE. Such actions are unacceptable and represent a dangerous escalation. We urgently call for restraint and a return to dialogue and diplomacy", the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)