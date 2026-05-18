Israel Intercepts Flotilla Boats Seeking to Breach Gaza Blockade

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Israel's navy intercepted an activist flotilla in the waters off Cyprus on Monday, halting the latest attempt to challenge a naval blockade of Gaza and draw attention to the grim living conditions for Palestinians in the war-battered coastal territory.

More than 50 vessels departed from the port of Marmaris, Turkey, last week in what the organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla described as the final leg of their planned journey to Gaza’s shores.

The activists' livestream showed them putting on life jackets and raising their hands as a boat carrying Israeli troops approached. When the troops boarded, the livestream abruptly ended.

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Other footage showed Israeli forces on speedboats approaching and instructing the activists to move to the front of the boat. At least 31 boats were intercepted in the first three hours of the operation, according to Global Sumud Flotilla's tracker.

The interceptions took place well outside Cypriot territorial waters that stretch 22 kilometers (14 miles) from the island's coastline, at a location some 167 kilometers (104 miles) away, according to the national center responsible for search and rescue operations there.

The center said it had not received any distress calls from the area. Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides also said that Israel did not inform Cypriot authorities of its intention to intercept the flotilla.

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Israeli troops boarded the flotilla vessels in broad daylight

Organizers said the boats were intercepted 250 nautical miles (463 kilometers) from the shores of Gaza. Unlike previous interceptions, which mostly took place under the cover of night, the Israeli military boarded the boats in broad daylight.

Israel has maintained a blockade of Gaza since the Palestinian militant group Hamas took control of the territory in 2007. Critics say the blockade amounts to collective punishment.

Israel has said the blockade, which restricts the movement of goods and people in and out of Gaza, was meant to prevent Hamas from arming itself. Egypt, which has the only border crossing with Gaza not controlled by Israel, has also greatly restricted movement in and out of the enclave.

The flotilla organizers said they expect the activists to be taken to the port of Ashdod, in southern Israel. Activists on previous flotillas were brought to the same port, where some were processed and immediately deported, while others were detained before they were deported.

Italy said Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has repeatedly asked the Israeli government for assurances regarding the safety and well-being of detained Italian activists aboard the flotilla.

Indonesia's Foreign Ministry urged Israel to release all the detained activists and confirmed two of its nationals, including a journalist, were aboard the flotilla.

Israel accuses the flotilla of being a provocation as Turkey condemns attack

Earlier, Israel’s Foreign Ministry called on activists to “change course and turn back immediately.”

“Once again, a provocation for the sake of provocation: another so-called “humanitarian aid flotilla” with no humanitarian aid,” the ministry posted on X.

The ministry later posted a video of what it said were activists “hugging after being transferred to Israeli vessels” and said no aid had so far been found on their boats.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commended the soldiers for “thwarting a malicious plan designed to break the isolation we are imposing on Hamas terrorists in Gaza.”

Netanyahu was supposed to be in court on Monday to testify in his ongoing corruption trial, but requested a cancellation due to all-day security meetings.

Hamas condemned Israel’s interception of the flotilla as a “full-fledged crime of piracy” and called on the international community to pressure Israel to end its blockade.

Turkey echoed Hamas' piracy accusation and called on Israel to immediately halt its operation and release the flotilla participants.

"The proper name for this, as you know, is piracy,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told reporters during a visit to Germany, adding that Turkey was working with international bodies and other governments to ensure the safe return of Turkish citizens on board the flotilla.

Another flotilla was intercepted last month

Israeli forces intercepted more than 20 boats from a flotilla near the southern Greek island of Crete on April 30, detaining about 175 activists initially. Israeli officials said they had to act early in international waters because of the high number of boats involved.

Israel took two of the activists — Saif Abukeshek, a Spanish-Swedish citizen of Palestinian origin, and Brazilian citizen Thiago Ávila — back to Israel, where they were interrogated and detained for several days. The activists accused Israeli forces of torture, which Israel denied. Brazil and Spain condemned Israel for “kidnapping” their citizens. The two were deported from Israel after about a week in detention.

Organizers say the latest efforts involved a regrouped fleet joined by additional boats. Nearly 500 activists from 45 countries were taking part.

Previous flotillas failed to reach Gaza

The activists’ attempt comes less than a year after Israeli authorities foiled a flotilla of about 50 vessels and around 500 activists, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela and several European lawmakers.

The Israeli actions have raised questions on whether a blockade in international waters is allowed under international law.

In 2010, Israeli commandos raided the Turkish boat Mavi Marmara that was part of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla. Nine Turkish citizens and one Turkish-American on board were killed. The last time an activist boat succeeded in reaching Gaza was in 2008.

Flotilla aims to draw attention to the situation in Gaza

The ceasefire in the latest Israel-Hamas war remains fragile and progress has stalled over the issue of disarming Hamas, with both sides trading accusations of violations.

Despite the ceasefire, around 2 million Gaza residents still live with severe shortages of housing, food and medicine.

Gaza has seen near-daily Israeli fire with more than 850 people killed in the territory since the ceasefire went into effect last October, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The ministry says Israel's offensive, launched in response to Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel that started the war, have killed more than 72,700 people. The ministry, part of Gaza's Hamas-run government, does not give a breakdown between civilians and militants.

The flotillas have been criticized for bringing minute amounts of aid on tiny ships. The Israeli defense body overseeing humanitarian aid to Gaza claims that sufficient aid is entering the territory, with around 600 trucks bringing in humanitarian assistance daily, similar to prewar levels.

About 200 protesters rallied in front of parliament in Athens, Greece's capital, in support of the flotilla, holding up red smoke flares and chanting in Greek, “We’ll make it to Gaza no matter what” and “Free Palestine.”

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Lidman reported from Tel Aviv, Israel. Associated Press writers Samy Magdy in Cairo; Menelaos Hadjicostis in Nicosia, Cyprus; Derek Gatopoulos in Athens, Greece; Giada Zampano in Rome; Julia Frankel in Jerusalem and Fay Abuelgasim in Cairo contributed to his report.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 11:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).