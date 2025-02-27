By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): With the recently held elections in Germany and the country's Christian Democrat party leader Friedrich Merz on the cusp of becoming the next Chancellor of Europe's largest economy, German envoy to India Philipp Ackermann emphasised that Germany's foreign policy would prioritise European unity, transatlantic relations, and engagement with 'key partners like India'.

The envoy also stressed that there will be 'no change' in Berlin's attention towards India.

"I think, it's easy to say foreign policy in Germany is rather consensual. So, foreign policy continuity is notable whether it's the Conservative Party or the left-centre parties who ruled the government. So you remember, the last conservative chancellor was Angela Merkel. She had excellent relations with Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the Indian government," the German envoy said while speaking with ANI.

"I expect the same for the new government. I think there will be no change in our clear sort of attention towards India and our conviction that India is a very important partner. And I would not be surprised if members of the government in the months to come will also travel to India," he added.

Germany went to the polls on Sunday (February 23), and the centre-right conservatives won most of the votes, while far-right nationalists gained huge gains. After a 30-day parliamentary process and coalition negotiations, the new government is expected to be elected by April 20.

"Friedrich Merz was the head of the Conservative Party. He will most likely be the new German Chancellor. He has to be elected in Parliament, which has to be constituted within 30 days of the elections, that is, by the end of March. Still, we will have a coalition negotiation, so Friedrich Merz will not be able to govern alone with his party because he got roughly 30 per cent votes, so he has to have a coalition partner...," said the German envoy.

Notably, the election in Germany comes amid strained relations between the European Union and the United States as President Donald Trump implements sharp policy changes regarding the Russia-Ukraine war.

When asked about Germany's position on Ukraine, the Envoy underlined that Germany advocates for Ukraine's involvement in the peace negotiations and emphasises Europe's significant support and relevance in the conflict.

"I think everybody around the globe will be happy if this war ends, but it has to end in a way that, you know, the country that was aggressed, the country that was invaded, the country that lost a lot of lives, like Ukraine, in this case, has to be at the table, has to be involved with the peace negotiations. There is no way that there is a sort of dictated peace with Ukraine. So, we do hope that all the efforts that are undertaken now will lead to the fact that Ukraine will have its appropriate place at the table", said Ackermann.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the European Union was formed to "screw" the United States, launching a fresh diatribe at the longtime US partner as he once again threatened new 25 per cent tariffs.

"Look, let's be honest, the European Union was formed in order to screw the United States," Trump told reporters as he gathered his cabinet for the first time. "That's the purpose of it, and they've done a good job of it. But now I'm president."

Regarding Trump's remarks, envoy Ackermann said that he awaits what is really done on the ground and stressed that Europe needs to be at the table regarding Ukraine.

"You know, the present, the current American president, we have seen him in his previous tenure, is very strong when it comes to wording, and he has very, very strong ideas. Sometimes, we will have to see what happens really on the ground. And I am very confident that, the efforts that the current American administration is undertaking will include relevant partners, and Europe is basically a relevant partner," said the envoy.

Ackermann added further, "We should not forget that Europe has paid the burden. The lion's share has of all the money that went into Ukraine, be that for defense equipment or be that for humanitarian aid or other support. So, Europe has been a very steadfast partner for Ukraine over the last three years and will continue to do so. So basically, I think Europe has also to have a say at the table."

European Union President Ursula von der Leyen's visit to India was welcomed by the envoy, who said it signalled a strengthened relationship.

"The whole collegium is coming to India under her leadership. I can't remember if I have seen something like that in my life. It is a very strong signal she is sending out that Europe is looking towards India...it is a clear signal that in these uncertain times, India and Europe have to get together and join hands in trying to get things done in a better way," said Ackermann.

Expressing optimism about the conclusion of the much-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA) deal, the envoy noted that there 'is a political will' to make progress on it.

"I think one of the most important aspects is the FTA. I think there is a political will from both sides to get to a certain level to make more progress with the FTA, and therefore, I think this is a wonderful opportunity to reinforce and renew this commitment for the conclusion of FTA in the not-so-far future", added the envoy.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen starts her two-day visit to India today (February 27), along with 27 other EU commissioners, called the College of Commissioners.

This will be Leyen's third visit to India. She previously visited India for a bilateral official visit in April 2022 and to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in September 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Leyen have also regularly met on the sidelines of multilateral meetings.

During the visit, PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with President Leyen. The second ministerial meeting of the India--EU Trade and Technology Council and bilateral ministerial meetings between the European Commissioners and their Indian counterparts will also be held.

Ahead of her visit, a senior EU official earlier emphasised its symbolic significance and how the visit aims to prepare for a new strategic agenda with India, focusing on trade, technology and security.

Apart from the ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement between India and the EU, the ongoing war in Ukraine, India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), and the bloc's commitment to decoupling from Russian energy imports are set to be the focus during the visit. (ANI)

