Al Dhafra [UAE], December 21 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has attended a group wedding at Al Dhafra Fort for 86 grooms from the Al Dhafra Region.

During the ceremony, Hamdan affirmed the leadership's continued support for UAE citizens to build cohesive families that form the basis of a prosperous society.

The mass wedding advances the aspirations of the UAE's Year of the Family 2026 and celebrates quintessential Emirati family values and their central role in strengthening society.

The initiaitve is rganised by Abu Dhabi Majalis in coordination with the Ruler's Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, the Department of Community Development's Medeem initiative - created to encourage young Emiratis to adopt authentic Emirati values, plan simpler more affordable weddings, and plan wisely for their married life - and ADNOC.

The wedding featured a variety of traditional activities and heritage performances, including folk chants, arts displays, poetry recitals, and an aerial show. (ANI/WAM)

