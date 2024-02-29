Madison, Feb 29 (AP) Vice President Kamala Harris plans to return to the swing state of Wisconsin next week for an event touting worker apprenticeship programs, the White House announced Thursday.

The visit to Madison will mark her sixth trip to Wisconsin as vice president and her second this year. She was in Waukesha in January for an abortion rights rally.

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Mark Zuckerberg Arrives With His Wife Priscilla Chan in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

Wisconsin is one of just a handful of battleground states in the presidential election. President Joe Biden won the state in 2020 by less than 1 percentage point and both sides are making it a target again this year.

The White House said Harris will highlight the Biden administration's commitment to registered apprenticeship programs and creating high-paying union jobs.

Also Read | Humpback Whales Caught Having Sex: First-Ever Sighting of Whales Indulging in Sexual Activities – And They Were Both Male.

Harris will be joined by Secretary of Labor Julie Su. Last year, Biden visited a union training site near Madison. He has made eight trips to Wisconsin as president.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)