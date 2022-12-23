Kathmandu [Nepal], December 23 (ANI): Charles Sobhraj had a security threat being here in Nepal, said Nihita Biswas, wife of the notorious serial killer, who was released and deported to France from Nepali jail on Friday.

Talking to ANI, Biswas who also used to work as an advocate for Sobhraj, claimed he had a security threat and the decision to deport comes in as best interest for him.

Also Read | Paris Shooting: Three Killed, 3 Injured as Man Opens Fire, Suspect Arrested; Possible Racist Motive Under Investigation.

"We had planned that he would stay in Nepal for a week since the court had given him 15 days' time but yesterday (Thursday) the jail authorities tried to charge him with something else and the court had already dealt with it and had said that the release was also meant from the same order, they tried to overstep on that. Because of that, we do not feel the security is there right now, so the best feeling for us, the entire legal team was that has to be deported today. That would be in the best interest of Charles Sobhraj," Nihita told ANI when asked about the order for his deportation.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of the Himalayan nation ordered the release of Sobhraj on the grounds of old age and deteriorating health conditions and said that he should be deported within 15 days of his release.

Also Read | Pakistan Abolishes Colonial-Era Law That Punishes Attempted Suicide.

Since 2003, he has been serving his sentence in Nepali jail on the charge of murdering two American tourists. The court concluded that the 78-year-old will be set free as he had already completed 95 per cent of his jail term.

In the verdict delivered on Wednesday evening, Supreme Court said, "The regulation on prison management envisions a waiver of up to 75 per cent of the jail term of the prisoners over 65 years of age and with good conduct."

Sobhraj's lawyers had long been demanding the court's intervention for clemency. In different petitions, they had demanded a waiver of his jail sentence, citing provisions of Clause 12 (1) of the Senior Citizens Act 2063. The court has now ordered the government to make arrangements for repatriating Sobhraj to his home country within 15 days.

The notorious criminal has also appealed to Nepal authorities to let him stay in a hotel and undergo open heart surgery at the Gangalal Heart Hospital in Kathmandu. But the authorities denied it.

Nihita, along with her mother and former advocate, Sakuntala Thapa stood waited outside the immigration department since the early hours of Friday waiting for his arrival and expecting release.

"This time the Supreme Court has made sure that there are no loopholes left for the authorities to question it or do as they want because previously also the mandamus was issued multiple times by the court; not for his release but he is supposed to be released," Biswas said.

The notorious criminal with police cases in different countries was convicted of killing the American citizen Connie Jo Boronzich, 29, and his Canadian girlfriend Laurent Carriere, 26, in 1975.

Arrested on September 19, 2003, Sobhraj's lifetime imprisonment would end on September 18 next year. The French citizen with Vietnamese and Indian parentage committed a string of murders throughout Asia in the 1970s.

Sobhraj, who has been implicated in more than 20 killings, served 21 years in India for poisoning a French tourist and killing an Israeli national.

Sobhraj was also awarded a 20-year jail term in 2014 after being found guilty of a second murder, of a Canadian tourist Laurent Carriere, who was killed in 1975. The French serial killer was arrested in 2004 after he was first spotted in a Kathmandu casino. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)