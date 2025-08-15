Washington, DC [US], August 15 (ANI): Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Friday that she would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he successfully brokers a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine without forcing Ukraine to cede territory to Russia.

This statement comes ahead of Trump's high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, where a ceasefire deal for Ukraine is expected to be discussed.

Referring to the Russian President, she said that Trump should know that he is meeting "an adversary".

Clinton made the remarks in a series of posts on X.

The Former US Secretary of State said, "If Donald Trump negotiates an end to Putin's war on Ukraine without Ukraine having to cede territory, I'll nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize myself. "

https://x.com/HillaryClinton/status/1956358938489708772

In another post, she added, "Trump should know by now that he's not meeting with a friend of the United States today. He is meeting with an adversary who wants America's destruction and the end of the entire Western alliance."

https://x.com/HillaryClinton/status/1956359324353052867

She also took a dig at the Trump tariffs in another post on X.

https://x.com/HillaryClinton/status/1956390802143256869

Onboard Air Force One en route to Alaska for the high-stakes summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said that territorial swaps between Ukraine and Russia will be discussed in his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, but emphasised that Ukraine will have the final say in any such decisions.

Trump reiterated that he is not negotiating on behalf of Ukraine, but rather aiming to bring the parties to the negotiating table.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Friday summit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Trump said, "They will be discussed, but I will let Ukraine make that decision, and I think they will make a proper decision. But I am not here to negotiate for Ukraine; I am here to get them to a table. And I think you have two sides. Putin wanted to take all of Ukraine. If I weren't the President, he would right now be taking all of Ukraine. But he is not going to do it."

US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of their high-stakes summit in Alaska. Trump stated that Russia will face "severe economic consequences" if Putin doesn't show interest in de-escalating the Ukraine conflict.

Trump has vowed to "end the Ukraine war quickly," while Putin is seeking recognition of Russia's territorial gains and relief from Western sanctions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to surrender territory and hasn't been invited to the summit.

The meeting's outcome could have significant implications for global markets, with investors awaiting clues about the health of the US economy and potential shifts in US-Russia relations.

As per the White House, several officials are travelling with the US President aboard Air Force One. They include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Ambassador Steve Witkoff, amongst others. (ANI)

