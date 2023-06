Kathmandu, Jun 24 (PTI) The Himalayan Airlines, a joint venture between Nepal and China, on Saturday resumed its direct flight between Kathmandu and Beijing after a three-year interval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an official statement.

Bishnu Pukar Shrestha, Ambassador of Nepal to the People's Republic of China, flew to Beijing in the resumed first direct flight of the Himalayan Airlines, according to a press release issued by the Nepal Embassy in Beijing.

Also Read | Saree-Clad Girls Welcome PM Narendra Modi in Cairo, Singing ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’ Song from Bollywood Hit Movie Sholay (Watch Video).

"We are pleased to announce that Himalaya Airlines (H9) is re-launching its flight operation between Kathmandu- Beijing- Kathmandu every Saturdays starting from June 24, 2023, which was on halt due to COVID-19 Pandemic,” said the statement issued by issued by the Himalayan Airline.

In a statement, Nepal's Embassy in Beijing said: "The resumption of direct flight between Kathmandu and Beijing plays a significant role in promoting tourism, socio-economic and cultural relations between Nepal and China".

Also Read | PM Modi in Brazil: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Visit Cairo’s Historic Al-Hakim Mosque Restored With Help of Dawoodi Bohra Community.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)