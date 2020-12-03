Hong Kong, Dec 3 (AP) Outspoken Hong Kong pro-democracy advocate and media tycoon Jimmy Lai was refused bail on Thursday on a fraud charge amid a growing crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous city.

Jimmy Lai of Next Digital, which publishes the Apple Daily newspaper, was among 10 people arrested on August 10 on what police said was suspicion of violating a national security law and collusion with a foreign country.

Also Read | Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout ‘Can be Managed in India’.

Lai, 73, was later released on bail but police raided his company's offices in October and took away documents.

On Wednesday, Lai and two Next Digital executives were charged with fraud over accusations that they violated lease terms for Next Digital office space.

Also Read | Barack Obama Says He May Take COVID-19 Vaccine on TV to Boost Public Confidence.

Lai appeared in court Thursday and was denied bail. His case has been adjourned till April 16. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)