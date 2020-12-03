New Delhi, December 3: Pfizer, which has developed a vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) in collaboration with BioNTech of Germany, has said the company has said it is "committed" to engaging with the Indian government, adding that the launch of its vaccine is possible in India. Britain has approved COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, for emergency use in the United Kingdom. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine: All You Need to Know About 'World's First Approved Vaccine' to be Available For Use in UK From Next Week.

"We are committed to advance our dialogue with the Indian government. We are working with governments across the world to understand the infrastructure requirements of each country and we have logistical plans in place. We are confident the rollout can be managed in India," Pfizer spokeswoman Roma Nair was quoted by TOI as saying. According to the company, the vaccine is 95 percent effective. What is Emergency Use Authorisation Which Moderna, Pfizer Are Seeking For Their COVID-19 Vaccines?

While many countries have pre-ordered millions of doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, but no such order has been placed by India yet. India might find it difficult to store Pfizer's vaccine. Pfizer’s BNT162b2 vaccine must be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius or below. For this, huge arrangements of cold-chains will be needed. The price of BNT162b2 could be another issue. A shot of Pfizer's vaccine may cost up to $40-50 (Rs 2,950 to 3,700).

"Their whole production has been booked for 2021 by rich countries. India has not booked or created the infrastructure for ultra-cold storage and distribution of the vaccine. Hence, it looks unfeasible. The price is also beyond the Indian range of affordability," ICMR former director-general NK Ganguly was quoted as saying.

