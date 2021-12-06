New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that we hope that Russia will remain a major partner for India in challenging circumstances and lead us towards self-reliance.

During the first-ever 2+2 interministerial dialogue, Rajnath Singh said, "we hope that Russia will remain a major partner for India in these challenging circumstances. From the Ministry of Defense, we have urged our greater military-technical collaboration, advanced research, co-development and co-production of defence equipment, leading to the self-reliance of India."

The defence engagements between India and Russia have progressed in an unprecedented manner in recent times, he added.

Recalling his visit to Moscow, Rajnath said, "I have had the honour of visiting Moscow twice and Dushanbe once to participate in the celebration for a victory in the Great Patriotic War and in two rounds of SCO defence ministers meetings."

"Our officers and troops not only marched shoulder to shoulder with the Russian troops in honour of these fallen in a second world war, but also participated in a substantial manner in major exercises and activities undertaken at Russia's initiatives," he added.

Noting that India is optimistic about Russia's cooperation in all the domains, Defence Minister further said that "we proposed greater engagements in Central Asia and the Indian Ocean region. India is a continuation of the vast Eurasian landmass and at the same time central in the enormous Indian Ocean region."

Earlier, Rajnath Singh in his opening remarks during a meeting with Russian Defence Minister General Sergey Shoigu underlined the importance of the time-tested relations between India and Russia.

Defence Minister said that defence cooperation is one of the most important pillars of the bilateral partnership and thanked Russia for its strong support. (ANI)

