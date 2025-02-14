London (UK) [February 14] (ANI): Human rights advocates have slammed the UK government for welcoming Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in an attempt to "normalise" ties between the UK and China. Rahima Mahmut, Executive Director of Stop Uyghur Genocide, has denounced the move as a capitulation to a dictatorship involved in transnational repression, according to a post shared by Stop Uyghur Genocide on X.

Mahmut highlighted concerns over China's authoritarian practices and the UK's failure to hold Beijing accountable. "The government's willingness to welcome Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a bid to 'normalise' UK-China relations is waving a white flag to a regime whose actions are more reminiscent of a criminal syndicate than a responsible sovereign state," she said as quoted in the post.

The post shared on X reiterated that the UK government should utilize this visit as a time for strong criticism rather than for diplomatic chitchat, the statement emphasized. Beijing is said to have remained silent and inactive in response to the UK Foreign Secretary's worries over China's crackdown on critics, activists, and dissidents.

Mahmut further criticised the UK's involvement in the planning of China's proposed "super embassy," arguing that economic interests are being prioritised over fundamental human rights. "This sends a worrying message that human lives can be compromised for financial gain," she stated as cited by the post on X.

The post emphasized that she called on the UK government to hold China responsible for reaffirming its commitment to freedom, justice, and human decency. The statement emphasized that the government must resist Beijing's influence and cautioned against putting economic opportunity ahead of human rights issues.

The persecution of Uyghurs in China, particularly in Xinjiang, involves widespread human rights abuses, including mass detentions in "re-education camps," forced labour, and heavy surveillance. The Chinese government has been accused of religious repression, cultural destruction, and forced assimilation, limiting the Uyghur language, religious practices, and cultural traditions. (ANI)

