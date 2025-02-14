New Delhi, February 14: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday revealed that a Russian drone hit the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, the site of the infamous 1986 nuclear disaster. The drone hit occurred on the night of February 13, and Zelensky shared footage of the aftermath on social media platform X, drawing attention to the devastating implications of this strike.

Zelensky stated, "Last night, a Russian attack drone, armed with a high-explosive warhead, struck the shelter that protects the world from radiation at the destroyed fourth reactor of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. This shelter was a collaborative effort built by Ukraine alongside European countries, the United States, and the global community — all of whom are committed to ensuring real security for humanity." Russian Drone Struck Shelter Protecting Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Calls for Holding Russia Accountable (Watch Video).

Volodymyr Zelensky Shares Video After Russian Drone Hits Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant

Last night, a Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter protecting the world from radiation at the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. This shelter was built by Ukraine together with other countries of Europe and the world,… pic.twitter.com/mLTGeDYgPT — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 14, 2025

He went on to condemn Russia's actions, asserting, "The only country in the world that would attack such sites, occupy nuclear power plants, and wage war with no regard for the consequences is today’s Russia. This is not just an attack on Ukraine, but a terrorist threat to the entire world."

The Chernobyl shelter, which houses the remains of reactor Number 4, was significantly damaged by the drone strike. However, Zelensky confirmed that the fire caused by the explosion had been extinguished. "Radiation levels remain stable, and they are being constantly monitored," he reassured, though he noted that initial assessments indicated considerable damage to the facility. Russia-Ukraine War: Bloodied Ukrainian Troops Risk Losing More Hard-Won Land in Kursk.

In his post, Zelensky also highlighted the ongoing nature of Russia's aggression: "Every night, Russia continues to carry out attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and cities. Russia's actions reveal its increasing militarization and continued disregard for human life. These actions demonstrate that President Putin is not preparing for negotiations; instead, he is preparing to deceive the world further. The international community must unite in its pressure on the aggressor — Russia must be held accountable for its actions."

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also shared this on social media platform 'X.' The IAEA team stationed at the facility confirmed hearing an explosion emanating from the New Safe Confinement, the structure that envelops the remains of Reactor 4, designed to prevent further radiation exposure. The IAEA shared on social media that an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) had struck the roof of the confinement, leading to the explosion and fire.

