Tokyo [Japan], November 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) plans to begin renovation works at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, after finding that a frozen wall designed to stem the flow of groundwater around the reactor appears to be partly melted, media reported on Friday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Tepco intends to launch repair works to strengthen the ice wall in December. The operator will reportedly install steel pipes and boards to halt the flow of water. Tepco is also considering further steps to prevent such incidents in future, NHK said.

Also Read | Japan to Approve $314 Billion Supplementary Budget for Stimulus Package.

The ice wall was designed by Tepco in 2016 to prevent the pollution of groundwater around the buildings of the disabled nuclear reactor power plant and to prevent its inflow into the frozen soil.

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power facility experienced core meltdowns as a result of the earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011. The 2011 accident was the worst at a nuclear power plant since the Chernobyl accident a quarter of a century earlier. As a result of the disaster, 19,749 people died, 6,242 were injured, and 2,556 went missing. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | ‘Squid Game’ Smuggler to Face Death Sentence and Jail Term in North Korea For Distributing Copies of The Netflix Show: Reports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)