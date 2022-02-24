New Delhi [India. February 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and exchanged perspectives on the Ukrainian situation.

"A telephonic discussion with UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz. Exchanged perspectives on the Ukrainian situation," Jaishankar tweeted.

Earlier, Jaishankar also spoke with EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles and discussed the grave situation in Ukraine and how India could contribute to de-escalation efforts.

Meanwhile, Indian Embassy on Thursday issued a third travel advisory to Indian nationals/students.

The Mission asked Indians to be aware of the surroundings, be safe, not to leave homes unless necessary and stressed on carrying their documents at all times.

"As you are aware, Ukraine is under martial law, which has made movement difficult. For those students who are stranded without a place of stay in Kiev, Mission is in touch with establishments to put them up," read the Indian Embassy statement.

"We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, Google maps have a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metro," advised the statement.

Moreover, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine also provided the official link from KMDA Kiev city administration for bomb shelters-- https://kyivcity.gov.ua/bezpeka ta pravoporiadok/bomboskhovy shcha ta ukryttia/ (ANI)

