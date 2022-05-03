PM Modi at an interaction with the Indian community in Copenhagen

Copenhagen [Denmark], May 3 (ANI): Inclusiveness and cultural diversity is the strength of the Indian community, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday as he interacted with the Indian community in Copenhagen.

Addressing the members of the Indian community in the presence of Danish PM Mette Frederiksen, PM Modi praised the peaceful and hardworking nature of the Indians.

"Inclusiveness and cultural diversity is that strength of the Indian community which gives us a sense of liveliness every moment... It might be any language, but the culture of all of us is Indian," he said.

The Prime Minister began his address, saying that the Danish PM's presence at the event is evidence of the love and respect she has for the people of India.

"Due to COVID-19, everyone's life was going on in a virtual mode for a long time. As soon as the movement became possible last year, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen was the first Head of Government whom we had the opportunity to welcome to India. It shows the growing relations between India and Denmark," he said.

"An Indian, wherever he goes in the world, he contributes sincerely for his land of work, for that country. Many times when I meet world leaders, they proudly tell me about the achievements of the Indian community settled in their countries," he said.

PM Modi's Denmark visit started shortly after concluding his Berlin visit on Tuesday.

During his visit, PM Modi also took a private tour of the residence of his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen. The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Danish PM during the tour. (ANI)

