Kabul [Afghanistan], June 13 (ANI): Cancer cases have increased by 40 per cent over the last year in the western zone of Afghanistan, say officials at the Cancer Center in Herat, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel.

As per the officials, more than 1,000 women suffering from breast cancer have been referred to this centre.

Ziagul, 48, who is suffering from cancer, had surgery around 40 days ago. "The doctors told me that they will conduct the surgery here. It has been 40 days since I did the surgery and I feel better now," Ziagul said.

The cancer centre in Herat said that over 70 per cent of patients suffering from breast cancer have lost their lives because they have not seen doctors in time, as per TOLO News.

Head of the cancer centre of the provincial hospital, Farooq Ahmad Sedeqqi, said: "The women are mostly suffering from breast cancer. As I said their awareness is unfortunately very low."

Meanwhile, the women affected with breast cancer expressed frustration over their economic challenges, saying that they are incapable of treatment.

"I don't have the ability to travel to Pakistan. I came here. We borrow money from someone so that we can afford the medicine," said Nigar, a patient, according to TOLO News.

"One doctor told me that I need to have surgery. I have nothing (no money), if they conduct my surgery here, fine, otherwise I should go back home," said Fatima, a patient.

The doctors warned that negligence toward breast cancer and lack of awareness of the disease will cause a major surge in the number of patients.

"They don't come in early to be examined and treated," said Basheer Ahmad Sadaat, a doctor.

According to the Herat cancer center, more than 12,000 cancer patients have been referred to this center over five years in the province. (ANI)

