Thimphu [Bhutan], November 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received an audience with the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, in Thimphu on Tuesday. The two leaders exchanged views to further enhance and strengthen bilateral ties and discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The King conveyed condolences on the loss of lives in the Delhi blast.The

Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation for the guiding vision provided by the successive Druk Gyalpos (the Kings) in shaping the close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The King conveyed appreciation for the invaluable support extended by the Government of India for Bhutan's socio-economic development, the statement said.

The two leaders prayed before the Holy Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India, currently enshrined at the Grand Kuenrey Hall, Tashichhodzong.

The exposition of the Holy Piprahwa Relics in Thimphu coincides with the Fourth King's 70th birth anniversary and the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by Bhutan for global peace and happiness, the statement noted.

The former King of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, who turns 70 on November 11, is popularly known as K4 (the fourth King of the Wangchuck line), while his son, the current King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, is referred to as K5. He reigned from 1972 to 2006, when he abdicated the crown for his son.

Both leaders jointly inaugurated the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project, a milestone in the vibrant and growing mutually beneficial energy partnership between India and Bhutan, which has brought significant benefits to the lives of people in both countries.

They also witnessed the exchange of three MoUs in the fields of renewable energy, mental health services, and healthcare to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

On the occasion, the Government of India announced a concessional Line of Credit of Rs 4000 crores for Bhutan to fund energy projects, as stated in the MEA release.

Reaffirming the enduring friendship between the two nations, India and Bhutan share a unique and exemplary partnership marked by deep mutual trust, goodwill and respect for each other.

The shared spiritual heritage and warm people-to-people ties are a hallmark of the special partnership, reflecting the deep-rooted cultural connection between the two neighbours.

As part of this enduring friendship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhutan's capital, Thimphu, on Tuesday for his two-day state visit to the country and was received with a "warm and gracious welcome" by Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay at the airport. (ANI)

