London, April 26: India is rapidly building on its phenomenal software and innovation sectors to become a global powerhouse in science and technology, UK Science Minister George Freeman said after meeting his Indian counterpart Jitendra Singh on Wednesday, according to the statement released by the UK government.

"India is rapidly building on its phenomenal software and innovation sectors to become a global powerhouse in science and technology. With our extensive trading and cultural links, shared democratic values and interest in urgent global issues from green technology and agri-tech to biosecurity and pandemic preparedness, we have very strong platforms for deepening research collaboration," Freeman said. UK Antitrust Regulators Block USD 69 Billion Microsoft-Activision Gaming Deal, Biggest in Tech History.

"Today's agreement is part of our programme of deepening UK collaboration with other global science superpowers on ground-breaking innovation and research, to help tackle shared global challenges. This partnership will grow the sectors, companies and jobs of tomorrow for the benefit of both our countries and the globe," he added. Rishi Sunak, First Indian-Origin UK PM, Has Pakistan Connection Too; Know All About New British Prime Minister’s Ancestry.

This statement came after signing the landmark agreement to collaborate on science and innovation, which aims to remove red tape standing in the way of major collaborations while unleashing a raft of new joint research schemes aiming to deliver progress on some of the biggest issues facing the world, from climate change and pandemic preparedness through to AI and machine learning.

Programmes include the establishment of a new UK-India Net Zero Innovation Virtual Centre focusing on industrial decarbonisation and launching the first-ever UK-India scientific deep sea voyage.

The memorandum of understanding on research between the two countries was signed in Parliament today, enabling quicker, deeper collaboration on science between the two science powerhouses that will drive economic growth, create skilled jobs, and improve lives in the UK, India, and worldwide, the statement read.

Meanwhile, Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said, "The UK and India are leading research nations and research partners from the ocean floor to outer space - via agriculture, health, decarbonisation and AI."

"Today's landmark agreement is another big step in delivering the UK-India 2030 Roadmap. We'll continue to bring our brightest minds and best tech together to forge a prosperous, clean and healthy fourth industrial revolution for future generations," he added.

Alongside this momentous agreement, today's announcement also sees India named as a partner for the UK's International Science Partnerships Fund, carrying forward the UK-India science partnership built through the Newton-Bhabha fund. This renewed partnership will kick off with two new joint UK-India research programmes:

Euro 5 million UK funding, matched by India, for research into Farmed Animal Diseases and Health and Euro 3.3 million UK funding, matched by India, towards a technology and skills partnership programme that will enable UK and Indian researchers to develop skills, technologies and knowledge in areas such as AI, machine learning and bio-imaging, as per the statement.

The UK-India Net Zero Innovation Virtual Centre focusing on industrial decarbonisation and launching the first-ever UK-India scientific deep sea voyage are among the programmes that will be established, according to the statement.

