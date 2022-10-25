Indian-origin Rishi Sunak on Monday became the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after Boris Johnson and Lizz Truss vacated the office in quick succession. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are on the cusp of history to share a pride as Rishi Sunak`s grandparents originated from British India, their birthplace being Gujranwala, which lies in modern-day Pakistan`s Punjab province. Hence, indirectly, and ultimately, the new UK PM is an Indian and a Pakistani at the same time. Rishi Sunak Set To Be UK’s Next Prime Minister After Winning Conservative Party Leadership Election

Rishi Sunak has Pakistan Connection Too:

The Sunaks are a Punjabi Khatri (trader) family from Gujranwala, now in Pakistan. Ramdas Sunak, #RishiSunak’s grandpa left Gujranwala to work as a clerk of British Colonialists in Nairobi in 1935. pic.twitter.com/BpF2MaWvmK — Dilip Mandal (@Profdilipmandal) October 24, 2022

Rishi Sunak's grandparents were from Gujranwala, Pakistan; Rishi Sunak's parents were from Nairobi, Kenya; Rishi Sunak was born in Southampton, UK. — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) October 24, 2022

Rishi Sunak’s grandfather is from Gujranwala (undivided India, now in Pakistan). Moved to Kenya in 1930s. Father born in Kenya. Mom in Tanzania. How’s the happiness in those countries? — Satbir Singh (@thesatbir) October 24, 2022

Fun fact: UK’s new PM Rishi Sunak’s grandfather Ram Das & Grandmother Suhag Rani both were from Gujranwala, Punjab, Pakistan(then United India). They migrated to Nairobi,Kenya in 1935&then his father moved to Britain in1960s where he was born so guys he has Pakistani origin too😁 pic.twitter.com/Ip9cLzlOVu — Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) October 24, 2022

