India and Central Asian nations push regional connectivity and capacity building through INSTC, Chabahar Port, and ITEC at 4th Dialogue in New Delhi. (Photo: X/ @DrSJaishankar)

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): At the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue held in New Delhi on Friday, India and the Foreign Ministers of five Central Asian nations reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation through enhanced connectivity and human resource development through the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Chabahar Port, aiming to strengthen trade and economic ties while bypassing certain geographic constraints.

The meeting, chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, placed particular focus on the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), the strategic utility of the Chabahar Port, and the expanding role of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

Also Read | G7 Summit 2025: Invite to PM Narendra Modi Shatters Opposition's 'Foreign Policy Failure' Narrative.

The Ministers emphasized the optimum use of the INSTC to boost linkages between India and Central Asia and welcomed Kazakhstan's initiative to develop the eastern branch of the corridor. India reiterated its support for Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan joining the INSTC framework. The statement stressed that all connectivity initiatives should adhere to principles of transparency, broad participation, local priorities, financial sustainability, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, read the Joint Statement of the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue.

The potential of the Chabahar Port as a regional trade hub received strong endorsement. The Ministers appreciated the first meeting of the India-Central Asia Joint Working Group on Chabahar Port held in Mumbai in April 2023.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says He Will Attend G7 Summit 2025 in Canada, Thanks Canadian Counterpart Mark Carney for Invite.

India welcomed the interest of Central Asian nations in using the Shahid Beheshti Terminal to facilitate trade with India and beyond. The sides agreed to continue engagement to develop the region's transit potential through streamlined transit procedures and broader adoption of TIR Carnets between India and Central Asia, added the statement.

Recognising the importance of financial and banking linkages in facilitating regional trade and connectivity, the Ministers also underlined the need for deeper financial connectivity. This includes the promotion of digital payment systems, enhanced interbank relations, and trade in national currencies. The statement noted interest in establishing a Joint Working Group to explore options to strengthen banking and financial cooperation.

On capacity building, the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme was appreciated by the Central Asian Foreign Ministers for its contributions in areas such as Information Technology and communication skills in English. India expressed readiness to expand the scope of the ITEC programme to align with the growing developmental interests of Central Asian countries, added the statement.

The 4th Dialogue reflected the continued evolution of the India-Central Asia partnership into one based on practical collaboration, mutual benefit, and shared commitment to sustainable regional growth. The Ministers thanked India for its hospitality and agreed to hold the next edition of the Dialogue in 2026. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)