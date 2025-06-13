New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in New Delhi on June 12, during the latter's two-day visit to India from June 12-13, 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

According to the MEA, the two sides reviewed developments in India-China bilateral relations since their last meeting in Beijing on January 27, 2025, and agreed to continue efforts to stabilise and rebuild ties with a focus on people-centric engagements.

Foreign Secretary Misri appreciated the Chinese side's cooperation in facilitating the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra this year. He also referred to the discussions during the April 2025 meeting of the Expert Level Mechanism on transboundary rivers and expressed hope for progress on the resumption of hydrological data sharing and other areas of cooperation.

The two sides agreed to expedite the steps involved in resuming direct air services between the two countries. The Foreign Secretary also hoped for the early conclusion of an updated Air Services Agreement. The MEA further noted that both sides agreed to take practical steps for visa facilitation and promote exchanges between media and think tanks.

They also positively assessed the activities planned to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China and agreed to facilitate the same, the MEA said.

In this context of strengthening bilateral ties, India on Thursday said it is in touch with the Chinese side, seeking predictability in the supply of rare earth metals, which had been put under the export controls regime by the Xi administration.

"We are in touch with the Chinese side, both here in Delhi as well as in Beijing to bring predictability in the supply chain for trade, consistent with international practices," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters in the weekly briefing.

The MEA spokesperson was asked about India's engagement with China on rare earth, given that it is to an extent impacting the auto industry, among others in India.

"We have been in touch with the Chinese side. The Chinese ministry of commerce and general administration of customs in early April...had announced a decision to implement export controls on certain rare earth related items," the MEA spokesperson said.

Amidst this key supply chain issue, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday confirmed that the US reached a "deal" with China following intense trade negotiations. As part of the deal, the US, according to Trump, will get rare earth supplies from China. (ANI)

