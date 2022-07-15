New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): India is determined to boost cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), said Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister for Heavy Industries while virtually attending the 2nd meeting of Ministers of Industry of the member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan.

The 2nd meeting of Ministers of Industry of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation was held in Uzbekistan on Friday with Uzbekistan being the host nation. SCO has China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan as full-time member nations, reported the government press release.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted that India will continue to play an active, positive and constructive role in the organisation. He also reiterated India's commitment to collaborate with industrialists of SCO member countries to explore mutually beneficial opportunities.

He further stated that by walking together and with mutual cooperation, a new direction to socio-economic and industrial development can be given in the region. He said that it is because of this desire for the development of the SCO region, India has prepared the 'Draft Program for Promotion of Industrial Cooperation among Business Worlds of SCO Member States and the Regulations for the Organizations and Organizing of Exhibition Programs' at the Industry Ministers' Session of the SCO Member States.

Pandey emphasised upon India's robust industrial environment and reiterated that despite disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its performance had significantly improved in 2021-22.

He said that the share of mining and quarrying, manufacturing and construction in India's GDP is now 28 per cent. The minister said that under the inspirational leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has drawn up a comprehensive program for industrial rejuvenation to remove longstanding bottlenecks arising due to inadequate infrastructure and sluggish business processes, the release said.

He also highlighted that various labour market reforms have also been introduced to improve the industrial environment in the country. (ANI)

