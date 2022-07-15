Islamabad [Pakistan], July 15: Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan cabinet on Friday approved the formation of a committee which will deliberate whether treason proceedings under Article 6 should be initiated against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's top leadership, including chairman Imran Khan.

During a press conference after a post-cabinet meeting, the country's Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the cabinet approved the formation of a committee under Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar, Geo tv reported. Dijon Mustard Crisis: Here’s Why France’s Most Prized Condiment Has Left Chefs and Ordinary Shoppers Scrambling.

She said that the cabinet welcomed the Supreme Court's detailed judgment in a suo motu case related to the ruling by former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri on the no-confidence motion against then-Prime Minister.

According to the top court, Imran Khan had violated the constitution. Earlier also, the federal minister has hinted that Imran Khan can face treason charges for abrogating the constitution of the country.

Additionally, Justice Mazahar Alam Khan Miankhel observed that President Arif Alvi, then Prime Minister Khan, then Nation Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, ex-deputy speaker Suri, and former law minister Fawad Chaudhry had violated their authority, and left it up to the parliamentarians to decide whether their acts could be prosecuted under Article 6, as per Geo tv.

"A special committee has been formed under the chairmanship of law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar... which will present its suggestions in the next meeting of the federal cabinet," said Aurangzeb during the briefing.

The relevant provisions of the constitution based on which Khan can face treason charges include Article 5(1) under which "loyalty to the state and obedience to the constitution and law" is an inviolable obligation of every citizen.

Another article included in the petitions -- Article 6 -- states that any person who abrogates or attempts to abrogate the constitution by use of force shall be guilty of high treason, adding that an act of treason cannot be validated by any court including the Supreme Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)