Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], December 15 (ANI): India highlighted its civilisational values and commitment to global harmony at the 11th United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC) meeting held in Riyadh on Sunday.

Secretary (East) P. Kumaran led the Indian delegation and delivered India's national statement at the High-Level Meeting of the Group of Friends of the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations. In his remarks, he emphasised UNAOC's role in promoting harmony and understanding among nations and cultures worldwide, as per MEA.

Kumaran also spoke about India's position on the global stage as a country shaped by an ancient civilisation and marked by cultural and religious diversity. He cited the principles of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which views the world as one family, and Sarva Dharma Samabhav, which stands for equal respect for all religions.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the remarks reflected India's long-standing commitment to dialogue, inclusivity and peaceful coexistence.

"Secretary(East) highlighted the role of UNAOC in promoting harmony among nations and cultures worldwide. He also underscored India's standing on the global stage as a nation rooted in an ancient civilisation and rich diversity, and referred to the principles of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam--the world as one family--and Sarva Dharma Samabhav, which upholds equal respect for all religions, " wrote MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X.

Earlier on Saturday, India and Georgia held the 8th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Tbilisi to review and strengthen bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the discussions covered the entire spectrum of bilateral engagement, including political cooperation, trade and economic ties, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people contacts. Both sides also explored ways to expand cooperation in new areas.

The Indian delegation was led by Secretary (West) Sibi George, while the Georgian side was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvitisiashvili.

"The 8th India-Georgia Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) was held in Tbilisi on December 13, 2025. Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA said. (ANI)

