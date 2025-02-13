New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, stated that the MoU exchanged between India and Indonesia in the field of traditional medicine quality assurance between Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homeopathy, Ministry of Ayush and Indonesian Food and Drug Authority.

The deal was struck on January 25, 2025, and is set to elevate global standards, as per an official statement.

While highlighting the significance of the MoU, the Minister stated, "This collaboration will play a crucial role in ensuring the safety, efficacy, and quality of traditional medicines, setting the stage for a more integrated and scientifically regulated approach to this valuable healthcare system."

Underlining the key features of the MoU, the Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha stated, "Through this strategic collaboration, we are fostering greater knowledge exchange, capacity building, and strengthening the role of traditional medicine in global healthcare.

PCIM&H is an IS/ISO 9001:2015 certified institution for Quality Management Systems (QMS) dedicated to establishing and maintaining standards for Indian medicine and homoeopathy. This partnership between the premier institutions will significantly benefit all stakeholders, the statement observed.

Notably, the MoU was exchanged on January 25, in the presence of PM Modi and the President of Indonesia by the Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar and the Ministry of External Affairs, Republic of Indonesia, marking a historic milestone in the bilateral relations between the two nations.

This strategic partnership focuses on fostering collaboration in traditional medicine quality assurance, with both parties committing to various forms of cooperation.

As per the statement, key provisions of the MoU include, exchange of information and expertise on regulatory provisions for traditional medicine, capacity-building initiatives such as seminars, workshops, and training programs aimed at enhancing professional knowledge and skills, technical visits to facilitate familiarisation with the regulatory processes of both countries, joint participation in international events related to traditional medicine, collaboration on joint training programs for industries or entities involved in the traditional medicine sector and expansion of cooperation into other mutually agreed areas.

This collaboration reflects the growing global recognition of traditional medicine's importance in healthcare and wellness.

Taruna Ikrar, Chairperson Indonesian Food and Drug Authority (BPOM), stated, "This MoU marks a significant milestone in advancing traditional medicine. This collaboration between Indonesia and India not only underscores the importance of maintaining high standards for the safety and efficacy of traditional remedies, but it also represents our shared commitment to fostering scientific collaboration and cultural exchange."

Raman Mohan Singh, Director of PCIM&H, Ministry of Ayush, Government of India emphasised, "This collaboration represents a significant advancement in the standardisation and quality assurance of Traditional Medicine. By aligning regulatory frameworks and sharing expertise, we are taking important steps toward ensuring the safety, efficacy, and accessibility of these systems, ultimately strengthening their integration into global healthcare practices."

As per the official statement, the MoU also signifies a shared vision for ensuring the safety, efficacy, and accessibility of traditional medicine, paving the way for further collaboration between India and Indonesia and setting an example for other nations to embrace the integration of traditional systems of medicine within modern healthcare frameworks.

This partnership between India and Indonesia highlights the importance of both nations working together to preserve and innovate within their rich medicinal traditions, contributing to the growing recognition and acceptance of traditional medicine globally. (ANI)

