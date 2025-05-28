New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Lauding ties between India and Italy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that relations between the two nations are on an upward trajectory and there is new momentum of political dialogue, visits, and interest in each other's potential. He reiterated India's commitment to consolidate the India-Italy Strategic Partnership.

In his remarks at Italy's National Day Celebrations in Delhi on Wednesday, Jaishankar emphasised that India and Italy share maritime interests and a commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation and shipping.

Also Read | ‘Disappointed’: Elon Musk Criticises Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ Fracture in Key Relationship.

Jaishankar said, "Either in the Indo-Pacific or the Indo-Mediterranean, as peninsular nations, India and Italy share maritime interests and a commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation and shipping. Italy's greater presence in the Indo-Pacific region as well as its undertaking activities under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) pillar of science and technology will surely boost our cooperation further."

"India-Italy relations are undoubtedly on an upward trajectory. There is a new momentum of political dialogue, of visits, of interest in each other's potential, which I am confident will be tapped by stakeholders. So, let me reiterate our government's commitment to consolidate the India-Italy Strategic Partnership," he added.

Also Read | Top Lashkar-E-Taiba Terrorists and Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir Feature Together in Nuclear Celebration.

He thanked Italy for offering support to India following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. He talked about India's "firm, resolute and measured response" by targeting terror centres and laund pads.

Expressing gratitude to Italy for offering support to India following Pahalgam attack, he said, "Let me begin by conveying best wishes to the government and people of Italy on the occasion of your National Day. We are thankful, Ambassador, for Italy's solidarity and support to India following the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir."

Referring to Operation Sindoor carried out by India in response to Pahalgam terror attack, he said, "India gave a firm, resolute and measured response by destroying the relevant terror centers and launch pads. India's right to defend its people against acts of terror has also been recognized by countries across the world. We believe that world will have zero tolerance for terrorism and cross-border terrorism."

He noted that strategic partnership between India and Italy is based on shared values and converging interests and recalled the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of G20 Summit and the G7 meeting.

He said, "Our strategic partnership with Italy is based on shared values and converging interests. This is evident in platforms like the G20. The ambassador mentioned Prime Ministers Modi and Meloni meeting both of the G20 and the G7 and also in multilateral initiatives like the IMEC, the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor, the Global Biofuels Alliance, the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, the International Solar Alliance, and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure."

"Our bilateral relations have intensified after adoption of the Joint Strategic Action Plan for 2025-29 by our Prime Ministers last November. We are hopeful that the roadmap provided in the GASAP will result in concrete and practical outcomes for our economies, societies and people," he added.

He called trade and economic cooperation a vital pillar of partnership and also recalled attending the India-Italy Business Science and Tech Forum along with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and Italy's Minister of University and Research, Anna Maria Bernini.

He said, "Trade and economic cooperation obviously form a vital pillar of our partnership. Last month, I had the opportunity to participate in the India-Italy Business Science and Tech Forum along with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tajani and Minister Bernini. The event brought together business leaders and representatives of universities and research centers of both countries to explore opportunities for collaboration and partnership across many sectors. This is also an opportunity to further boost our bilateral trade, which stands at USD 15 billion annually."

"As the world's fastest-growing economy, fastest-growing large economy, India's tribes in various sectors open several opportunities for investment by Italian companies and you heard from the ambassador in that regard. Italy's technologies and best practices in various sectors such as clean energy, agri-tech, logistics, shipbuilding are amongst others that can be impactful as India makes the journey towards becoming a big 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047," he added.

Jaishankar said that the Indian diaspora in Italy is among the largest in the European Union and expressed confidence that the mobility of professionals, academics and researchers in future will increase the flow of knowledge and talent between India and Italy.

He said, "The Indian diaspora in Italy is among the largest in the European Union. They are well-received and appreciated for their contribution in sectors ranging from agriculture, dairy, industry, healthcare and other fields. We are confident that in the future, the mobility of professionals, academics and researchers will increase the flow of knowledge and talent between our two countries." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)