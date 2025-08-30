New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): India and Japan on Friday adopted a joint vision titled "India - Japan Joint Vision for the Next Decade: Eight Directions to Steer the Special Strategic and Global Partnership" during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tokyo for the Annual Summit 2025 at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The eight directions to steer the special strategic and global partnership include: Next Generation Economic Partnership, Next Generation Economic Security Partnership, Next Generation Mobility, Next Generation Ecological Legacies, Next Gen Technology and Innovation Partnership, Investing in Next Gen Health, Next Gen People-to-People Partnership, Next-Gen State-Prefecture Partnership.

Under the next generation economic partnership, both countries, as per the joint vision agreed upon, are building on the progress made in the 2022-2026 target of JPY 5 trillion of public and private investment and financing from Japan to India and setting a new target of JPY 10 trillion of private investment.

Strengthening India-Japan industrial cooperation for the "Make in India" initiative through the India-Japan Industrial Competitiveness Partnership (IJICP) to help upgrade product quality in India using high-quality products necessary for Japanese firms, the PMO release added.

Under the Next Generation Economic Security Partnership, "Promoting India-Japan battery supply chain cooperation to foster a healthy battery market and ecosystem" was agreed upon.

The joint declaration also saw the mention of High-speed rail systems, including "Make in India" next-generation rolling stock, functional signaling and operational control systems, seismic-proofing, AI-based maintenance and monitoring, energy transition in the railway sector, advanced metro rail systems and mass rapid transit systems, by building on the hitherto cooperation in railways.

Under the Next Gen People-to-People Partnership, both countries agreed to launch an action Plan for India-Japan Human Resource Exchange and Cooperation that targets an exchange of more than 500,000 personnel in both directions in the next five years, including 50,000 skilled personnel and potential talents from India to Japan.

The joint vision document also emphasised Investing in Next Gen Health to achieve universal health coverage (UHC). It identified cooperation between India's Ayushman Bharat and Japan's Asia Health and Wellbeing Initiative, joint research in geriatric medicine, stem cell therapy, gene therapy, regenerative medicine, cancer treatment, and digital health. The PMO highlighted that the plan includes strengthening medical infrastructure, ensuring supply of medicines and equipment, promoting exchange of medical professionals, and establishing centres of excellence in Japan for yoga, meditation, ayurveda and holistic wellness with support from India's Ministry of AYUSH.

The eighth direction, the Next-Gen State-Prefecture Partnership, underscored the role of Indian States and Japanese Prefectures in bilateral cooperation. The document proposed promoting new sister-city and state-prefecture ties, boosting direct flights between Indian and Japanese cities, strengthening SME and regional industry partnerships, and facilitating three delegation visits per year coordinated by the Ministries of External Affairs of both nations.

Through these eight lines of effort, India and Japan said they aim to usher in a transformative phase of their Special Strategic and Global Partnership in the eighth decade of bilateral relations, bringing tangible benefits to future generations, the release stated.

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day official visit to Japan, scheduled from August 29 to 30, where he attended the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. Following his visit to Japan, the Prime Minister will head to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin. (ANI)

