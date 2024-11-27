New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): India and Japan convened the inaugural round of their Dialogue on Economic Security, including Strategic Trade and Technology, in Tokyo on Wednesday

The meeting was co-chaired by India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, and Japan's Vice Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Masataka Okano, with participation from various stakeholder ministries, departments, and agencies from both nations, the Ministry of External Affairs stated in an official press release.

This dialogue was first announced during the India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial meeting in New Delhi on August 20, 2024.

The discussions centred on exchanging perspectives on respective economic security policies, with a particular emphasis on strengthening industrial and technological resilience. Both sides underscored the importance of closer collaboration to safeguard economic interests, enhance critical infrastructure, and build resilient supply chains in identified sectors, the release stated.

To facilitate this, New Delhi and Tokyo agreed on promoting policy measures to encourage business and academic partnerships between India and Japan.

The dialogue also explored avenues for talent exchange and upskilling in shared areas of interest, underlining the role of human resource development in driving sustainable cooperation, the press release stated.

Highlighting the dialogue's strategic relevance, both sides committed to achieving tangible outcomes through comprehensive collaboration in focus areas. They described the initiative as a "significant and timely step" in reinforcing the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan.

The India-Japan partnership is recognised as a cornerstone for advancing economic, technological, and strategic ties, reflecting the shared values and goals of both nations, according to the MEA.

The longstanding historical and cultural ties between the two nations add depth to this partnership. Dating back centuries, the connection includes the influence of Hindu traditions on Japan's Shichifukujin, or seven lucky gods, and the contributions of Indian monk Bodhisena in the consecration of Japan's iconic Todaiji Temple statue in 752 AD.

In modern times, figures like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Rabindranath Tagore, JRD Tata have further strengthened bonds.

Today, the Indian diaspora in Japan continues to foster bilateral ties, with over 40,000 Indians residing in the country. This vibrant community, concentrated in areas like Tokyo's Nishikasai, contributes to the dynamic and evolving India-Japan relationship.

The Japan-India Association, set up in 1903, is the oldest international friendship body in Japan, as per the MEA. (ANI)

