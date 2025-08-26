New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Japan from August 29, during which he will take part in the Annual Summit with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba, with the two leaders slated to review bilateral ties and exchange views on regional and global issues of importance.

At a special media briefing on PM Modi's visit to Japan and later to China for the SCO Summit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that India-Japan bilateral relations have expanded steadily in scope and ambition over the last decade, and today comprise trade and investment, defence and security, science and technology, infrastructure and mobility, people-to-people contact, and vibrant cultural engagement between the two sides.

"India and Japan are two countries that share values, trust, and a strategic outlook on several issues. They are two of Asia's leading democracies and amongst the top five world economies," Misri said. It is Prime Minister Modi's first Annual Summit with Prime Minister Ishiba, and it is also his first standalone visit to Japan in nearly seven years.

"This is also Prime Minister's eighth visit to Japan since he took office in 2014, and reflects the very high priority that this particular relationship has in our foreign relations," Misri said.

The annual summit between India and Japan represents the highest-level dialogue mechanism that exists between the two countries, and it drives the agenda of the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership.

He said the annual summit will also be an opportunity to launch several new initiatives to build greater resilience in the relationship, and to respond to emerging opportunities and challenges.

The Foreign Secretary noted that one of the key features of the annual summit between India and Japan is the engagement between the two leaders outside the capital.

"On this occasion as well, the programme includes a visit outside Tokyo, which is again going to be something to look forward to for the two leaders. The programme also includes interactions of the Prime Minister with several other political leaders from Japan, as also with friends of India," he said.

"The Prime Minister will also participate in a business leaders' forum with captains of Japanese and Indian industry. These interactions are aimed at deepening the very important trade, investment and technology relationship between the two countries," he added.

Misri said there has been, in recent years, an intensification of the engagement between Indian states and Japanese prefectures, and an engagement focused on this particular aspect has also been planned for during the visit.

"Overall, the visit will consolidate our long-standing friendship. It will open fresh avenues of cooperation, and reaffirm our shared commitment to peace, prosperity and stability, both for the two countries as well as in our shared Indo-Pacific region and beyond," he said. (ANI)

