New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): A pilot project on pre-arrival cargo data exchange was jointly launched by India and Maldives in a virtual ceremony on Thursday under the MoU signed between customs of two countries.

This marked the beginning of the electronic exchange of customs data between two countries for swifter EXIM clearances.

"Mr Vivek Johri, Chairman CBIC & Mr Abdulla Shareef, Commissioner General, Maldives Customs jointly launched Pilot on Pre-arrival Customs Data Exchange in a virtual ceremony marking the beginning of an electronic exchange of Customs data between two countries for swifter EXIM clearances," CBIC tweeted.

"Electronic exchange of Customs data on the real-time basis between India and Maldives marks a major initiative by leveraging technology to facilitate trade between the two countries and improve compliance," CBIC said in another tweet. (ANI)

