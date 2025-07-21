Naypyitaw [Myanmar], July 21 (ANI): The eighth edition of the India-Myanmar United Nations Peacekeeping Training Course was inaugurated on Monday in Naypyitaw, aiming to strengthen Myanmar's peacekeeping capabilities through specialised training for its security officers.

The 12-day course, held from July 21 to August 1, 2025, is being conducted by a three-member Mobile Training Team from the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping (CUNPK) in New Delhi. The Indian team is led by Lt. Col. Vineet and includes Lt. Col. Nivedita and Maj. Pooja.

According to the Indian Embassy in Myanmar, the course will train 30 mid-level officers of Myanmar's security forces in essential peacekeeping operations, with a focus on managing conflict situations and protecting civilians.

"It will focus on de-escalation, conflict management and protection of civilians," the embassy posted on X.

The training was jointly inaugurated by Indian Ambassador Abhay Thakur and Vice Chairman of Myanmar's State Administration Council & Deputy Prime Minister Vice Senior General Soe Win. Senior officials from Myanmar's security forces and training commands also attended the event.

Ambassador Thakur, in his address, recalled India's long-standing contribution to global peacekeeping efforts, highlighting that over 2.9 lakh Indian peacekeepers have served since 1950, and more than 5,000 are currently deployed in nine of 11 active UN peace missions.

The CUNPK module focuses on training officers in conflict de-escalation, operational planning in complex environments, and rules of engagement, with a particular emphasis on civilian protection. The course also includes real-world examples to help participants understand the challenges of peacekeeping missions in diverse and unstable regions.

Seven similar joint training modules were previously held between 2016 and 2019 in both India and Myanmar, further strengthening bilateral cooperation in peacekeeping and defence capacity building. (ANI)

