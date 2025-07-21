Did Viral Image Really Show Bangladesh Air Force Jet That Crashed in Dhaka? Fact Check Reveals Photo Is AI-Generated

Mumbai, July 21: A tragic incident unfolded on Monday, July 21, when a Bangladesh Air Force FT-7BGI fighter jet crashed into Milestone School and College in Uttara, a northern suburb of Dhaka. The training aircraft, piloted by Flight Lieutenant Mohammed Toukir Islam, had taken off at 1:06 pm but crashed shortly after, hitting the one-storey school building.

As news of the Bangladesh plane crash spread, several images and videos began circulating on social media, purportedly showing the crashed aircraft and the aftermath of the incident. One such image went viral, claiming to depict the crash site and the damage caused by the fighter jet’s impact. Is ‘Cat Riding Crocodile’ Video Real or Fake? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Clip Going Viral With Netizens Believing It To Be True.

Fake Image Claiming to Show Bangladesh Air Force Jet Crash in Dhaka Goes Viral

Did Viral Image Really Show Dhaka Plane Crash?

However, PTI Fact Check has debunked this claim. “The image is AI-generated and unrelated to Monday’s incident in Dhaka,” the agency clarified, confirming that the viral photo does not show the actual crash scene or any real-world damage. Fact Check: Did Hans Zimmer Say Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ Will Earn Him an Oscar? Viral Quote Is Completely Fake.

Image Claiming To Show Dhaka Plane Crash Found To Be AI-Generated

PTI Fact Check | A social media user shared a photo claiming it showed the Bangladesh Air Force jet crash in Dhaka.#PTIFactCheck found the image is AI-generated and unrelated to Monday’s incident in Dhaka.#PTI #FactCheck #AIgenerated #bangladeshplanecrash pic.twitter.com/xjnyG4bEln — PTI Fact Check (@ptifactcheck) July 21, 2025

The Dhaka plane crash in Bangladesh resulted in the deaths of 16 students, two teachers, and the pilot, while over 50 others sustained severe burn injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals.

