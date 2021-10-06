Kabul [Afghanistan], October 6 (ANI): After the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, two visions of Afghanistan has come to the forefront -- one which calls for recognition of the new Taliban power in Kabul and the other that highlights the chaotic situation in the country and subsequent danger of terrorism.

Writing for french publication Asialyst, Olivier Guillard said that these two contrasting vision was evident in the recent UN General Assembly (UNGA) meet last month during the speeches of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Using the global stage, Khan had had violently attacked the government in New Delhi and had called on the international community to recognise the Taliban. While Modi on the other had accused Pakistan of exploiting the chaotic situation in Afghanistan.

Asserting that the destabilised Afghanistan will again emerge as a safe haven for international terrorists, Pakistan PM had said that the international community must strengthen and stabilise the current government in the war-torn country.

While referring to the widespread criticism of Pakistan, Khan added, "For the current situation in Afghanistan, for some reason, Pakistan has been blamed for the turn of events, by politicians in the United States and some politicians in Europe."

In contrast to this, Prime Minister Modi, in a veiled reference to Pakistan, had called on the international community to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests.

During his UNGA, PM Modi had said that countries that are using terrorism as a "political tool" must understand that terrorism is an equally big threat to them. He also emphasised that women, children and minorities in Afghanistan need help.

"We also need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests. At this time, the people of Afghanistan, women and children, minorities need help. We must fulfil our duties by providing them with help," PM Modi had said.

More than seven weeks after the US takeover of Afghanistan, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has embarked on a visit to India and Pakistan, where she is slated to hold a series of bilateral meetings with top officials of both countries.

Deputy Secretary Sherman arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for her two-day visit. Deputy Secretary Sherman will complete her trip by travelling to Islamabad, Pakistan on October 7-8 to meet with senior officials.

According to Guillard, the last stage of this short stay in the Indian subcontinent offers an opportunity for the Pakistani authorities to show themselves in a less vindictive and more responsible light.

"But will they only be eager to seize this opportunity?" asked Guillard. (ANI)

