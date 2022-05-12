New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): India and the UAE on Tuesday committed to accelerating skills development between the youth of the two countries, as well as further deepening relations on the sidelines of the launch of a Skill India International Centre in Varanasi.

Under an MoU, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will develop a Skill India International Centre in Varanasi to enable Indian youth in pursuing overseas employment opportunities in logistics, port operations and allied areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan underscored that India is a valuable partner to the UAE and other countries across the world. He also mentioned that the government is working to fulfil the aspirations of India's youth and prepare them for the future.

The Government is creating a reliable, qualified and able workforce that will drive economic success, not only for India but for other economies of the world too, Pradhan said.

Pradhan further highlighted that with the existing strong ties between India and the UAE, this will be yet another successful partnership that will deepen the relationship between the two countries. Skill India Mission aims to bring economic prosperity and provide novel opportunities to the country's youth.

UAE's Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi was also present on the occasion and emphasized the importance of skilled professionals in UAE.

Falasi said that this association will help accelerate skills development amongst both countries' youth and will be beneficial in addressing and meeting the emerging skills needed by both economies' labour markets.

He congratulated both National Skill Development Corporation International (NSDCI) and DP World for this intent of cooperation to build a future-ready skilled workforce. This MoU will further strengthen the relationship between UAE and India and help enhance workforce productivity, he added.

The MoU signing was preceded by bilateral discussions chaired by Union Minister Pradhan and Dr Falasi, UAE's Minister of State. They explored ways to further invigorate bilateral engagements in skill development and entrepreneurship and to take the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to unprecedented heights.

The two sides agreed to develop and strengthen a comprehensive institutional framework for engaging all relevant stakeholders to scale up skills-based cooperation, including in up-skilling of the workforce, training of trainers, facilitating exchange programmes and apprenticeship engagement, and recognition of certificates issued by Indian Skilling Centres in UAE.

Renewal of Government to Government mechanism between India's Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and National Qualifications Authority, UAE were also discussed for liberalising the process of assessment and certification of the Indian workforce and to ensure greater mobility for them.

The MoU on Skill India International Centre was exchanged between Ved Mani Tiwari, Director, NSDCI and Mohammed Al Muallem, Executive Vice President, DP World and Director, HPPL in the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Skill India International Centre at Varanasi will impart skilling as per international standards, preparing the candidates for global markets.

Skill India International Centres are aimed at providing high-quality training to Indian youth. The centres will host training facilities, providing skills as per the demand of international employers in countries like UAE, Canada, Australia and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) regions. The Skill India International Centres will also have a wide network of partner organisations and overseas recruiters to facilitate the supply of skilled and certified workforce in other countries.

These partnering organisations will work with NSDCI for aggregating demand from overseas markets. The centres will have services such as mobilisation, counselling, skill training, pre-departure orientation, foreign language training, placement and immigration and post-placement support. (ANI)

