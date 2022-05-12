Seoul, May 12: North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, the South Korean military said, in its latest saber-rattling just two days after the inauguration of South Korean President, Yoon Suk-yeol.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch, the North's 16th show of force this year. Other details were not immediately available, Yonhap news agency reported. Russia-Ukraine War Updates: Siemens To 'Exit' Russian Market as a Result of Ukraine War.

The latest launch came after North Korea fired an apparent submarine-launched ballistic missile on Saturday and what was thought to be an intercontinental ballistic missile on May 4.

