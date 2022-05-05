New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): India-UK Commonwealth Dialogue at Director General (DG) level was held in New Delhi on May 5.

The Indian delegation was led by Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UN- Political) Division along with officials from the Ministry of External Affairs.

The UK delegation was led by Jo Lomas, UK Commonwealth Envoy, and officials from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and the British High Commission in Delhi.

Both sides exchanged views and agreed to deepen their cooperation on a wide range of issues relating to the Commonwealth.

They also discussed arrangements and outcome documents to be adopted during the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), to be held in Kigali, Rwanda, in the week beginning June 20, 2022. (ANI)

