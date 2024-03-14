Seoul [South Korea], March 14 (ANI): India, the United States and South Korea have committed to co-ordinate measures to protect sensitive technologies and build trusted technology ecosystems in the region and globally.

The three nations convened an inaugural trilateral technology dialogue in Seoul on Wednesday. Following the inauguration of the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) in January 2023 and the US-ROK Next Generational Critical and Emerging Technology Dialogue in December 2023, the US, India, and Korea convened the dialogue in South Korea.

"They also committed to co-ordinate measures to protect sensitive technologies and build trusted technology ecosystems in the region and globally," the US embassy and consulate in South Korea said in a statement.

The three sides, led by Joint Secretary Lekhan Thakkar of the National Security Council Secretariat, Senior Director Tarun Chhabra of the US National Security Council and Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology Seth Center of the US State Department, and Deputy National Security Advisor Wang Yunjong of the South Korean National Security Office, committed to expanding cooperation on critical and emerging technologies.

The three sides "committed to expanding cooperation on critical and emerging technologies in support of our shared economic national security interests, including spurring innovation and economic growth, building more resilient technology supply chains, and delivering technology solutions for the broader Indo-Pacific region," it added.

According to the statement, in this first trilateral technology meeting, the US, South Korea, and India discussed opportunities to cooperate on semiconductor supply chains.

Moreover, they also discussed opportunities in telecommunications and digital public infrastructure; artificial intelligence; quantum; space; advanced materials; clean energy and critical minerals; defence industrial development and production; and biotechnology, including active pharmaceutical supply chains. (ANI)

