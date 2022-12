Washington, Dec 24 (PTI) The Indian diaspora here have welcomed the nomination of Indian-American lawyer diplomat Richard Verma, also a former US ambassador to India, to a top diplomatic position, saying President Joe Biden has made an "inspired choice".

Biden on Friday announced his intent to nominate Verma to be Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources. If confirmed by the US Senate, Verma, 54, would be the highest ranking Indian-American in the State Department.

Also Read | Ajay Ogula, A Dubai-Based Indian Driver Wins Rs 33 Cr Jackpot in UAE.

Currently Chief Legal Officer and Head of Global Public Policy at Mastercard, Verma, served as the US' Ambassador to India from January 16, 2015, to January 20, 2017.

“In nominating Verma to this very senior State Department role, President Biden and Secretary Antony Blinken have made an inspired choice,” leading diaspora organisation ‘Indiaspora' said in a statement.

Also Read | Russia Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Illegal Nursing Home in Kemerov, 20 Killed, Two Critical; Criminal Case Registered.

"Because of his ample high-level experience in the executive and legislative branches of government, his diplomatic vantage point as the 25th United States Ambassador to India, where he oversees one of the largest US Missions in the world including four consulates across India and nearly every agency of the US government, and his international private sector leadership background as a partner at the global law firm of Steptoe & Johnson LLP and as Senior Counselor to the Albright Stonebridge Group, Verma is exactly the right person to serve the country in the top echelons of the State Department," Indiaspora said.

Ronak D Desai, prominent attorney and leading India practitioner at Paul Hastings LLP and expert at the Lakshmi Mittal South Asia Institute at Harvard University, in a separate statement said that Verma is "uniquely well-qualified" to become the State Department's number two official.

"The breadth and depth of his experience and vision will make him a potent leader in protecting and promoting American interests and values around the world,” he said. Verma's long-standing track record of dedicated public service, principled leadership on global issues, and fierce belief in the United States renders him the ideal nominee, he said. “The President could not have named a better nominee,” Desai said.

“His entire public service career has been one firsts. By becoming the highest-ranking Indian American in the US government if confirmed, his latest nomination to serve as the chief operating officer of the State Department is no exception. He is an inspiration through example,” Desai said.

“Rich Verma's nomination today hopefully heralds the return of one of America's most talented, committed, and effective public servants. The country is safer and stronger when he is serving its ranks,” Desai said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)