Dubai [UAE], December 24 (ANI): Ajay Ogula, a Dubai-based driver from India, won a prize worth Dh15 million, INR Rs 33 crore, in the Emirates Draw.

After winning the lottery prize, Ogula said, "I still cannot believe I hit the jackpot", reported UAE daily, Khaleej Times.

Ogula, who hails from a village in southern India, came to the UAE four years ago in pursuit of greener pastures. Currently working as a driver at a jewellery firm, he earns Dh3,200 every month, Khaleej Times reported.

"I will continue building my charity trust with this amount. This will help many people get the basic needs in my hometown and neighbouring villages," said Ogula.

He said when he broke the news to his family in India of him hitting the jackpot and becoming a millionaire, his mother and siblings did not believe him.

"They will have to believe it now as I will be in the news," Khaleej Times quoted Ogula as saying.

In the same draw, Paula Leech, a 50-year-old British national, won Dh77,777.

According to Khaleej Times, the mother of three has been working as a human resources professional in the UAE for about 14 years. (ANI)

