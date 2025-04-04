Kathmandu, Apr 4 (PTI) A 22-year-old Indian was among the 20 people who sustained bullet injuries during the pro-monarchy demonstrations here that demanded the reinstatement of the monarchy.

Prince Kumar Poddar from Samastipur in Bihar was shot thrice when he was returning from his shop at Balkot in Bhaktapur district.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Thailand Counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra Visit Wat Pho, Pay Homage to Reclining Buddha (See Pics).

Poddar, originally from Bihar, has been living in a rented room at Teku for the past few years.

He was admitted to Patan Hospital in Lalitpur district for treatment last Friday.

Also Read | Australia Cyberattack: Hackers Steal Savings From Various Pension Funds Including AustralianSuper, Insignia, Hostplus and Other Agencies, Over, 20,000 Accounts Affected.

A source from his family said he first called his mother to inform her about the incident but could not reach her. He later called his uncle, who also lives in Kathmandu and arrived at the hospital.

"No vehicle was operating at that time due to the agitation so I had to walk about 8 kilometres to my room at Teku," Poddar told PTI.

Poddar, who now feels better, said he hoped to return to his room by evening.

He said the hospital handed him a bill of about NRs 70,000 for the eight-day treatment, including medicines.

"We run a small shop and his father sells plastic goods on a bicycle. It is very difficult for the family to manage the money," his mother said.

However, the government announced to pay Poddar's medical bill, but his mother said no financial assistance was provided so far.

The protest organised by the Rastriya Prajatantra Party and loyalists of former king Gyanendra Shah at the Tinkune-Baneshwor area here on Friday last week left two people, including a photojournalist, dead and more than 110 people injured.

Police said 12 people were undergoing treatment at different hospitals till Friday.

It said all those injured were scheduled to be discharged from hospital on Friday as their treatment was already over.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)