Sydney, April 4: Australia has become the next victim of a series of coordinated cyberattacks carried out by hackers on the country's major pension funds. The cybercriminals successfully stole savings from some of the members of the biggest pension funds. The massive cyberattack compromised the accounts of 20,000 individuals.

According to a report by Reuters, Michelle McGuinness, coordinator of National Cyber Security, said that she was aware of cyber criminals attacking the retirement savings sector's accounts. She said that she was organising a response across the government as hackers got into the country's AU$4.2 trillion worth of funds (around USD 2.63 trillion). Can ChatGPT Generate Aadhaar Card Images? Netizens Share AI-Generated Viral Photos Online Showing Aadhaar Card With Photorealistic Pictures Calling It ‘Threat’, Others Disagree With Claims.

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia said that "a number of funds" were affected by the cyberattack over the weekend. The association confirmed that multiple companies, such as AustralianSuper, Rest Super, Australian Retirement Trust, Insignia, and Hostplus, were affected. However, the country organisations were unclear about the full scale of the incident.

The report mentioned that four AustralianSuper members suffered losses of AUS$5,00,000. The amount was drained from their balances and transferred to accounts that did not belong to them. The second largest fund-managing firm, Australia Retirement Trust, said that it witnessed "unusual login activity" that affected "hundreds" of accounts. The organisation manages USD 300 billion in funds and has 2.4 million members.

Rest Super, an Australian industry superannuation fund, manager of AU$ 93 billion of AUM (Asset Under Management), suffered an attack that affected 20,000 accounts, which roughly account for 1% of its total 2 million members. Rest CEO Vicki Doyle reportedly said that the Member Access Portal was immediately shut down, and the team started an investigation of the cybersecurity issue. The agency knew about the attacks via unusual account activities between March 29 and 30, 2025. ActBlue Under Investigation: Elon Musk Reacts to Democrats’ Top Fundraising Platform Investigated by United States House Committee on Judiciary, Previous Accused for Tesla Attacks.

Insignia also detected an unauthorised login attempt. Hostplus, managing AUS$115 billion of 1.8 million members, also faced the issues. " Australian PM Anthony Albanese said that the agencies would respond in some time and that such data breach attacks were a "regular issue" in the country every six months.

