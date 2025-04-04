Bangkok, April 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra, offered prayers at Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram Rajwaramahawihan, popularly known as Wat Pho in Bangkok, on Friday. PM Modi paid homage to the Reclining Buddha and offered 'Sanghadana' to senior Buddhist monks. He also presented a replica of the Ashokan Lion Capitol to the shrine of Reclining Buddha.

In a press release, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Prime Minister paid homage to the Reclining Buddha and offered 'Sanghadana' to senior Buddhists monks. Prime Minister also presented a replica of Ashokan Lion Capitol to the shrine of Reclining Buddha. On the occasion, he recalled the strong and vibrant civilizational ties that exist between the two countries." PM Modi Leaves Thailand for Three-day Sri Lanka Visit.

PM Modi, Thailand Counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra Visit Wat Pho

PM @narendramodi along with PM @ingshin visited the Wat Pho historic shrine of Reclining Buddha in #Bangkok and sought divine blessings. PM offered ‘Sanghadana’ to senior Buddhist monks & presented the replica of Ashokan Lion Capital. Credits: @MEAIndia#PMModiInThailand pic.twitter.com/UvKNxZl6Om — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) April 4, 2025

PM Modi thanked Thailand's PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra for accompanying him to the Temple. He said Wat Pho showcases the "rich cultural and artistic heritage" of Thailand.

"Today, I had the honour of visiting the historic Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimonmangkalaram Ratchaworamahawihan Or Wat Pho in Bangkok. I thank Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for the special gesture of coming to the Temple with me. One of Thailand's most revered spiritual landmarks, Wat Pho also symbolises Thailand's rich cultural and artistic heritage. World over, people derive strength from Lord Buddha's teachings. These teachings also form the basis of an age-old civilisational bond between India and Thailand. Also got the opportunity to interact with several monks," PM Modi posted on X. PM Modi in Thailand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Set To Attend 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok Today.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi participated in the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. He welcomed the adoption of the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030. In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "PM @narendramodi participated in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok today. PM welcomed signing of the BIMSTEC Maritime Transport Agreement, adoption of the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030, and adoption of the Report of BIMSTEC Eminent Persons Group. The BIMSTEC Member States also adopted the Summit Declaration."

PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to boosting cooperation across diverse sectors in the BIMSTEC region on Friday. He expressed hope that the efforts would make a positive difference in the member states of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

In a post on X, he stated, "With fellow BIMSTEC leaders at the Summit being held in Bangkok, Thailand. We reaffirm our commitment to boosting cooperation across diverse sectors. May our efforts bring a positive difference in people's lives." On the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit, PM Modi held a meeting with several world leaders, including Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)