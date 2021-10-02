Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 2 (ANI): The eighth edition of India-Sri Lanka bilateral joint Exercise Mitra Shakti will be conducted at Combat Training School, Ampara in Sri Lanka from October 4 to 15.

An all arms contingent of 120 personnel of the Indian Army will participate in the exercise along with a battalion of the Sri Lankan Army, the Ministry of Defence informed in a statement.

Also Read | Thailand to Reopen Popular Tourist Hotspots for Fully Vaccinated Visitors From November 2021.

"The aim of the exercise is to promote close relations between armies of both countries and enhance inter-operability and sharing best practices in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations," the statement said.

The exercise will involve tactical level operations at the sub-unit level in an international Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorism environment and will go a long way in further strengthening the relationship between both the South Asian Nations and will act as a catalyst in bringing synergy and cooperation at the grass-root level between both Armies, the ministry informed.

Also Read | Taliban Ministry To Probe Reports of Killing and Torture of Panjshir Civilians.

The seventh edition of Exercise Mitra Shakti was conducted at Foreign Training Node (FTN)in Maharashtra, India back in 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)