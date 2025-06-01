Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 1 (ANI): After interacting with the all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, Indian diaspora members hailed Operation Sindoor outreach for its efforts against terrorism.

One of the members of the Indian diaspora said, "...The all-party delegation gives a sense of unity to the countries that they are visiting and also to the Indian diaspora, which is away from India. We are all one in the fight against terrorism."

Another member of the Indian diaspora expressed confidence in India's commitment to peace.

He said, "...India is working for eminent peace...We should make everyone in the world aware that there is no place for terrorism, India is a peaceful country..."

The all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Sunday highlighted that terrorists attempted to create communal disharmony in India through the Pahalgam terror attack by targeting specific groups, but their efforts were unsuccessful, reflecting India's resilience and commitment to peace despite such provocations.

While interacting with the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur, Jha showcased India's resilience and unity in the face of terrorism sponsored by Pakistan. "... In Pahalagam, they segregated on our religious lines to create communal disharmony in the country. But nothing such happened in India...," said Jha.

Jha also shared details about Pakistan's attempt to establish a ceasefire, stating that the Pakistan DGMO tried to contact India's DGMO in the morning. However, due to a hotline issue, the message was conveyed through the Pakistan embassy in India.

"The Pakistan DGMO had tried talking to us about a ceasefire in the morning. But there was a problem with the hotline. Then people from the Pakistan embassy in India informed us that the Pakistani DGMO is trying to reach us," Jha explained. He added, "Then there was a message that we will talk after 1:30 or 2. Then DGMO India talked to him. He requested the ceasefire, which was around 3:35 in the afternoon. Then India agreed to the ceasefire because India is not for a war."

Criticising efforts to incite communal tensions in Pahalgam, Jha reiterated, "In Pahalgam, they segregated on our religious lines to create communal disharmony in the country. But nothing such happened in India."

Jha also detailed the Indian government's coordinated global outreach on the issue of terrorism. "The Indian government had decided that we will go across the world... when it comes to the country's interest, when it comes to peace, when it comes to the fight against terrorism--the entire 1.4 billion are together."

He highlighted meetings held across Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia with foreign ministers, law ministers, and political representatives. "In all four places, there is one voice--that there is support for India's fight against terrorism," he said.

The delegation, led by Jha, is on a visit to partner countries to reinforce India's firm resolve against cross-border terrorism and its zero-tolerance policy. So far, they have visited Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore.

The delegation includes BJP MPs Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, and Aparajita Sarangi; Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee; CPI-M's John Brittas; Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid; and Mohan Kumar. (ANI)

