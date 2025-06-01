Rafah, June 1: At least 21 people were killed as they went to receive aid from an Israeli-backed foundation in the Gaza Strip, according to a nearby hospital run by the Red Cross that received the bodies. ‘No Situation Where We Stop War’: Benjamin Netanyahu Says Israel Defense Forces Entering Gaza With ‘Full Force’ in Coming Days to 'Destroy Hamas'.

It said another 175 people were wounded on Sunday. An Associated Press reporter saw dozens of people being treated at the hospital.

