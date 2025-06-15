Limassol [Cyprus], June 15 (ANI): Indian diaspora in Cyprus are brimming with excitement over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-anticipated visit to the country.

In a heartwarming display of affection, a child was seen with Modi written on his head, while others have composed poems in honour of the Prime Minister. The atmosphere is festive and full of patriotic fervour, as people of all ages gathered in anticipation.

The PM, who embarked from New Delhi early this morning, reached Larnaca International Airport and was received by the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides.

The official talks between President Nicos Christodoulides and the Indian Prime Minister will take place on Monday, when PM Modi will be officially received at the Presidential Palace.

After his reception at Larnaca airport today, PM Modi and President Christodoulides will attend a meeting of businessmen from Cyprus and India in Limassol before sitting down to an informal working dinner. The two leaders are expected to hold wide-ranging discussions covering trade and investment, education, maritime cooperation, digital connectivity, and regional security.

PM Modi is expected to interact with members of the Indian community in Limassol This visit marks a significant moment for the diaspora, many of whom see the Prime Minister's outreach as a strong symbol of India's global connection and cultural pride.

Members of the diaspora were chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" as they awaited his arrival. They expressed great optimism ahead of PM Modi's visit.

A member of the diaspora told ANI, "I cannot put it in words. We are very fortunate and we are very excited that he is coming. We are lucky we got the opportunity to come here. We hope to get some time with him and are very proud that he is coming to Cyprus".

Deepali told ANI, "We are very excited. We take a lot of inspiration from him. We are very lucky to be here".

Another member of the diaspora said that Cyprus would now become world famous after the visit of PM Modi.

"PM Modi is such a leader that he is respected across the world. The diaspora stands with PM Modi and I hope that India-Cyprus ties continue to flourish".

Cyprus is all set to witness a vibrant celebration of India's spirit on foreign soil.

Prime Minister Modi left on a three-nation visit to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia early this morning. This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the island nation in over two decades.

The visit holds significance as Cyprus has been a consistent supporter of India's positions on Kashmir, cross-border terrorism, and reforms in the United Nations Security Council. Cyprus takes over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union from January 1.

The visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India's engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union.

PM Modi's visit follows an invitation extended to him by Christodoulides and comes eight years after then President Nicos Anastasiades visited India. (ANI)

